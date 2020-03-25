Clark County Council meetings shifting

In keeping with the social distancing protocols in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Clark County Councilors have made several changes to their public meetings.

The public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, will be held in the sixth-floor training room in the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. Council members will be present for the hearing. However the meeting will be closed to the public. CVTV will continue to stream hearings live on its website www.cvtv.org and on Channel 23.

Anyone wishing to comment during Public Comment or on Consent and Separate Business items may do so by using an online form at www-dev.clark.wa.gov/councilors/public-comment. These comments will be given to the councilors and entered into the record.

Comments for Public Hearing items can be entered in the same form and will be read aloud during the hearing and included in the official hearing record.

County staff may provide information at public meetings via conference call.

The council canceled all its work sessions through April 22. Moving forward, the council has directed staff to only schedule items for hearings that are time sensitive.

For Wednesday, March 25, the council will hold its normally scheduled Board of Health Meeting and Council Time. Board of Health will meet in the sixth-floor training room with the same protocols as the council meetings. Council Time on Wednesday will be held in Room 698 but will be closed to the public. The county’s website will have information on how to listen or view Council Time.

All public notices will provide information on how the public will be able to listen or view the public meetings. As the county adjusts to these changes, public participation in county meetings will continue. However, the format may change. The council encourages the public to continue checking the county’s website for updates on how to participate and listen or view public meetings.

More information regarding council meetings is available at www-dev.clark.wa.gov/council-meetings. Information on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at www.clark.wa.gov/covid19.

