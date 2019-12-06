Clark County cannabis facility application packets available

Applicants can now obtain cannabis facility application packets from Clark County Community Development. Permit guidance and submittal requirements are available at www.clark.wa.gov/community-development and in person at the Permit Service Center, on the first floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. The Permit Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Marijuana facilities must obtain land use approval and building permits from Clark County in addition to any approvals or licenses required by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

