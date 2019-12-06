Clark County cannabis facility application packets available

Applicants can now obtain cannabis facility application packets from Clark County Community Development. Permit guidance and submittal requirements are available at www.clark.wa.gov/community-development and in person at the Permit Service Center, on the first floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. The Permit Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Marijuana facilities must obtain land use approval and building permits from Clark County in addition to any approvals or licenses required by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.