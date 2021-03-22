Clark County announces 2021 Green Awards winners

Clark County recently announced recipients of the 2021 Green Awards. The awards are presented annually to individuals, organizations and businesses for their leadership and dedication to environmental sustainability.

The 2021 Green Awards winners are:

Ellen Ives – Green Neighbor Award for a resident who exemplifies a sustainable lifestyle

Ellen rides her bike, composts in her backyard and when she’s on the go she always packs a kit of reusable items to avoid single-use products.

Nancy Stoy – Green Apple Award for an individual involved in school sustainability programs or projects

Nancy, an employee at Lacamas Lake Elementary School, engages students and motivates them to compost, recycle and conserve energy at school, instilling an enthusiasm for school involvement and for the environment.

Ron Ferguson – Master Composter Recycler Superstar for a volunteer

Ron contributed more than 200 volunteer hours to the Master Composter Recycler Program in one year. He led construction and maintenance projects at compost demonstration sites.

C-TRAN – Green Business of the Year (nonprofit or government agency)

Clark County’s public transportation provider incorporates sustainability principles and efficiency into operations. Their bus wash reclaims 60% of the water used for each wash, and more than half of their fixed route bus fleet are hybrid.

Frito Lay Vancouver – Green Business of the Year (more than 25 employees)

In one year, Frito Lay Vancouver’s resource conservation team reduced water use by 6%, electricity by 7% and gas by 3%. They adopted Fruit Valley Park and performed clean up events, and for more than 25 years have contributed to Open House Ministries.



Harvest of Peace Microgreens – Green Business of the Year (25 or fewer employees)

Harvest of Peace Microgreens business owner Therese Livella made intentional decisions for sustainability right from the start. She strives to be zero waste in her business, and packaging for the microgreens is minimal.

A virtual business event will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 8:30-9:30 a.m. to celebrate the Green Business of the Year Award winners. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. Visit the Clark County Green Business website https://clarkgreenbiz.com/news-and-events/events/community-events/celebrating-green-business-innovations-and-success to register.

For more information about Clark County’s green programs visit https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/solid-waste-environmental-outreach.

Comments

comments