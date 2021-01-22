Clark College to present first-ever virtual State of the College Address

Every year in January, the president of Clark College delivers a State of the College Address to share the college’s vision, challenges and accomplishments with the larger community. This year, however, the event will be slightly different: Not only will it be the first Address presented by Dr. Karin Edwards, who became Clark’s president in June 2020, but due to COVID-19 it will be presented online via pre-recorded video.

The video will premiere on YouTube at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The link for the video will be available on the college’s State of the College web page, which is posted at www.clark.edu/campus-life/arts-events/stateofthecollege/index.php. During the 11 a.m. premiere, viewers will be able to comment and participate in a live stream discussion on YouTube. The video will also be made available on CVTV at a later date.

Dr. Edwards will speak on how the college has responded to COVID-19, continuing budget challenges, and advancing racial equity in higher education. Two students will also share their own experiences at Clark College: Associated Students of Clark College President Josiah Joner and 2021 Transforming Lives Award nominee Tosha Big Eagle.

The video will run approximately 35 minutes in length.

