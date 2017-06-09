Clark College opens enrollment for new bachelor’s program

Clark College is hosting an information session for prospective students interested in learning about the school’s new Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management (BASAM) program.

The information session will be held on Monday, June 19, at 12 p.m. in Gaiser Hall, Room 213, on the college’s main campus. Program faculty and advisors will be on hand to provide information about the program and answer questions.

The program was developed with input from local business leaders and introduced earlier this year. The degree is designed to be career-oriented and combines technical, academic and professional management courses.

Example courses include Foundations of Management, Social Media in Business, Project Management, Human Resource Management, and Organizational Behavior. Classes are taught online and in hybrid formats, and the program is designed to be completed in two years.

“This program was specifically-designed for working adults who already have an associate degree and are looking to earn their bachelor’s degree,” said Brenda Walstead, dean of the Business and Health Sciences Unit at Clark College. “Students have classes one night a week with a cohort, so they are building their professional network in addition to earning their degrees.”

The college is now accepting applications for students interested in joining the fall 2017 cohort. The priority deadline to apply is July 1, but applications will be accepted until September 18.

For more info, visit www.clark.edu/cc/basam.

