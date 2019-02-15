Clark College Automotive Technology will hold open house

The Clark College Automotive Technology department welcomes prospective students and their families to its annual Open House on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public, though organizers ask guests to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clark-college-automotive-open-house-tickets-55283786293. It takes place in the college’s automotive shop in Building AA-1 on Clark’s main campus at 1933 Ft. Vancouver Way. The closest parking is in Orange Lot 1. For maps and directs visit www.clark.edu/maps. Light refreshments will be served.

Guests will be able to tour the program’s 14,000-square-foot facility, meet with faculty and staff, connect with local dealership managers, and speak with professional technicians about career opportunities. They will also be able to learn about the college’s Dealer Ready programs, which allow students to earn income and work experience through internships during the course of their degree program.

To learn more about Clark College’s Automotive Technology, visit www.clark.edu/cc/automotive.

About the Clark College Automotive Technology Department

With a program history that spans more than 40 years, Clark College’s Automotive Technology department has received community recognition for producing top-tier automotive technicians and for its focus on hands-on learning and partnerships with dealerships that include Toyota, Honda, Dick Hannah and Audi.

