City seeks volunteers to serve on Transportation and Mobility Commission

The City of Vancouver is looking for four volunteers to serve on its Transportation and Mobility Commission. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

The volunteer Transportation and Mobility Commission is an 11-member commission that provides advice to Vancouver City Council, the city manager and city staff on a variety of transportation and mobility-related projects, programs and policies. It also provides ongoing feedback and guidance on development of citywide transportation policy through the update of the city’s Transportation System Plan.

Interested applicants must live within the Vancouver City Limits and be available for an interview with councilmembers on Thursday, Sept. 30. In addition to one “at-large” member, the city is specifically seeking people to serve who represent the following groups:

Youth representative age 16-19

Person experiencing mobility challenges due to a disability

Person who drives as their primary mode of transportation

These appointments will be for three-year terms except for the youth representative, who will serve a one-year term.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Meetings are currently being held remotely, but a transition to hybrid in-person/remote meetings is expected sometime this fall, in accordance with public health guidance.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/tmc. Printed applications, including in other languages, can be requested by contacting Shannon Ripp in the City Manager’s Office by mail at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

More information about the Transportation and Mobility Commission, including links to meeting agendas and minutes, is available online at www.cityofvancouver.us/tmc.

