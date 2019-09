City of Vancouver is seeking applicants for two mid-term positions now open on the City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The City is authorized to collect a 4% lodging tax on hotel, motel or bed and breakfast stays. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is a volunteer body that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about how that tax revenue is spent.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards‌.

Comments

comments