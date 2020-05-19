City seeks organizations to implement new small business assistance programs

The City of Vancouver’s Community and Economic Development Department has issued a Request for Information seeking qualified organizations interested in implementing small business assistance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selected agencies or firms will partner with the city to provide grants, loans and technical assistance to owners of Vancouver-based small businesses that have been negatively impacted by current economic conditions and meet eligibility and income requirements.

The city expects to launch the small business assistance programs in late June. The programs will be supported with approximately $931,834 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Letters of interest must be submitted to the city online no later than 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at www.cityofvancouver.us/cdbg.

The city will host an optional online informational session for interested organizations via Cisco Webex at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28. During the session, city staff will review the Request for Information and answer questions. The Webex instructions will be posted at www.cityofvancouver.us/cdbg in advance of the meeting.

To get the Request for Information in another format or language, please contact Peggy Sheehan at 360-487-7952, TTY: 360-487-8602, WA Relay: 711 or by email at peggy.sheehan@cityofvancouver.us.

