City seeks applicants for Parking Advisory Committee

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on its Parking Advisory Committee. The deadline to apply for this open position is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10.

The open position is currently held by an individual whose term is expiring. This individual may or may not reapply for their position. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any other qualifying applicants.

The Parking Advisory Committee is a seven-member volunteer body that advises Vancouver City Council and City staff on parking policy and program implementation. Committee members must be either be city residents, own a business or property within the city limits, or be an officer or partner in a business located in the downtown area. Members serve four-year terms. This appointment would begin immediately and end Feb. 1, 2023.

The Parking Advisory Committee meets quarterly, or as needed, at 7:30 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. 6th St.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request an application or for further information, contact Michelle Bartley by mail at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at michelle.bartley@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8607.

Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/pac to learn more about the City’s Parking Advisory Committee, including links to past meeting minutes and agendas.

Comments

comments