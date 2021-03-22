City of Vancouver to premiere video of 2021 State of the City Address March 29

The City of Vancouver’s annual State of the City address will be presented online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A video version of the address will premiere March 29 at 5 p.m.

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s address will highlight the city’s response to the pandemic, economic recession and civil unrest of 2020, and ways the city was able to address challenges facing residents and businesses. The address will also celebrate the community’s resiliency, cover accomplishments made over the last year and look ahead at what’s next for Vancouver.

The State of the City video premiere can be viewed:

On Clark/Vancouver Television (CVTV) channel 23 and HD 323

On CVTV’s website (www.cvtv.org)

Live on the city’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/vancouverus)

Live on the city’s YouTube (www.youtube.com/cityofvancouverus)

Instagram (@vancouverus) and Twitter (@vancouverus)

The recorded address will also be available for on-demand viewing following the premiere on www.cvtv.org and city social media channels.

The address will include recorded ASL interpretation as well as closed captioning. Transcripts of the address will be available in Spanish, Russian and Vietnamese. To request a copy of the transcript in additional languages, please email sophie.banner@cityofvancouver.us.

