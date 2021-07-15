City of Vancouver to begin opening in-person access to more buildings, services July 26

As part of the governor’s Washington Ready reopening plan, the City of Vancouver will begin gradually resuming in-person access to more of its buildings and services starting July 26.

Except for the city’s two community centers, city buildings have been closed to public access since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, the city continued to provide customers and residents with assistance and access to services online, by telephone and by appointment in certain circumstances. Vancouver City Council and other public meetings have all been held remotely.

“After an incredibly complicated 16 months of operating during the pandemic, we’re looking forward to safely resuming more in-person services for our community,” said Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes. “I feel very proud of what we were able to do in serving the public during difficult circumstances and am grateful for the ongoing dedication of city employees through this time. It feels good to begin to reopen while keeping the continued safety and welfare of everyone in mind.”

Vancouver City Council will begin holding hybrid-access meetings on Monday, July 26, with community members, councilmembers and city staff given the option of attending the evening workshops and general meeting either in person at City Hall or remotely.

Unvaccinated people must wear a face mask to attend the in-person meetings. Meeting agendas and information about how to attend remotely are available at www.cityofvancouver.us/CityCouncilAgendas.

Additional re-openings to in-person access starting July 26 include:

The city’s Permit Center and the payments and customer service desk at Vancouver City Hall (415 W. Sixth St.) will open for in-person service from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 13. Fridays will be added to the schedule starting Aug. 14 (same hours). The Permit Center and payments and customer service desk will reopen five days a week starting Sept. 7.



The lobbies at the Vancouver Police Department’s East Precinct (520 S.E. 155th Ave.) and West Precinct (2800 N.E. Stapleton Rd.) will be open to public access Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The customer service office for the City’s water and sewer utility (2323 General Anderson Ave.) will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Firstenburg Community Center (700 N.E. 136th Ave.) and Marshall Community Center (1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd.) and their swimming pools are currently fully open to passholders and drop-in use. Capacity limits in the swimming pools remain in place due to limited staffing. Learn more about the classes, camps, sports leagues and other activities available at the centers at www.vanparksrec.org.

All other buildings and services will remain closed to public in-person access until after Labor Day.

Unvaccinated people, including children who are too young to be vaccinated, must wear a face mask when inside any City building, and physical distancing is still encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available and often-touched surfaces will continue to be disinfected regularly.

For updated information about which city buildings and services are open and closed, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/coronavirus.

