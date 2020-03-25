City of Vancouver suspends on-street parking enforcement

Effective last week, the City of Vancouver suspended enforcement of on-street parking regulations, with the exception of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) violations, construction work areas and public safety-related violations.

This decision was made in order to maintain social distancing for residents and parking enforcement employees and help downtown businesses. Pursuant to Emergency Order 2020-05, the on-street parking enforcement suspension will remain in effect through April 30, unless the Emergency Order is modified, terminated or suspended.

“Our priority at this time is the health of our community and our employees,” said Community and Economic Development Director Chad Eiken. “The city also hopes this will help downtown restaurants in their efforts to provide carry-out and curbside pick-up services.”

Effective immediately:

Payment is not required at on-street parking meters or pay stations

Enforcement of on-street parking in time-restricted and permit only locations is suspended

Enforcement will still be in effect in all public parking garages, off-street parking lots, construction work areas, and spaces reserved for ADA parking and fire and emergency vehicle access

If you are parking in a designated ADA parking space, please display your ADA placards or plates

City parking enforcement staff will also begin taking steps to sanitize all parking meters and pay stations to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

