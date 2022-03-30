City of Vancouver State of the City address will premiere tonight

The City of Vancouver will premiere Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s 2022 State of the City address tonight, Wednesday, March 30 at 5 p.m.

McEnerny-Ogle’s address will showcase the city’s efforts to adapt and support residents and businesses during the second year of the pandemic, celebrate the projects and initiatives that improved the city’s livability and highlight what’s next for Vancouver.

The State of the City video premiere can be viewed live on Clark/Vancouver (CVTV) cable channels 23 and HD 323 as well as cvtv.org, the city’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels. The recorded address will also be available for on-demand viewing following the premiere on cvtv.org and city social media channels.

The address will include ASL interpretation as well as closed captioning. Transcripts of the address will also be available in Spanish, Russian and Vietnamese.

In addition to the State of the City address, a digital 2021 Annual Report, including achievements from the last year and details on how Vancouver taxpayer dollars were invested, will be available for the community tonight at 5 p.m. at Vancouverannualreport.org.