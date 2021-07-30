City of Vancouver receives national award for its 2021-22 budget presentation

The City of Vancouver has been awarded the national Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its 2021-22 biennial budget. GFOA is a professional membership organization representing public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada – providing professional development and awards to advance excellence in public sector finance.

This national award reflects the commitment of the city organization and staff in meeting the highest standards of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy GFOA’s nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation, which assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

“I am proud of the city’s efforts to develop an exceptional budget presentation during complicated and uncertain times for our community,” said City of Vancouver Finance Director Natasha Ramras. “Our hardworking budget office and staff across all city departments share credit in this wonderful recognition of our work.”

GFOA judges highlighted the document’s emphasis on the city’s strategic plan and city council priorities, as well as the discussion of factors influencing the budget, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, social expectations and fiscal realities.

The community can view the city’s full 2021-2022 budget presentation at www.cityofvancouver.us/budget.

Learn more about GFOA’s distinguished budget presentation award program at https://www.gfoa.org/budget-award.

