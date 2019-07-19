City of Vancouver makes $300K available for projects to shelter homeless

The City of Vancouver will make a minimum of $300,000 in Affordable Housing Funds available for projects that provide shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Projects that increase the capacity of the shelter system will receive priority in the review process. Eligible uses of funds include costs associated with shelter acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and operations.

Local government agencies, non-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, for-profit developers and individual property owners may apply. Creative project ideas are encouraged to address the growing shelter needs of those experiencing homelessness in our community. Projects must be located in Vancouver city limits.



Applications for Affordable Housing Fund shelter project grants are due on or before Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. The Vancouver City Council will make final funding decisions by October 2019. Detailed application guidelines and a link to the online application are available at www.cityofvancouver.us/affordablehousingfund. To request the application guidelines in another format or language, please contact Peggy Sheehan at 360-487-7952, TTY: 360-487-8602, WA Relay: 711 or by email at peggy.sheehan@cityofvancouver.us.

Comments

comments