City of Vancouver extends Covid-19 emergency order for landlords

Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes issued Emergency order No. 2020-16, extending the duration of Emergency Order No. 2020-09 through Oct. 15, 2020. The order requires all landlords, or their agent(s), who enter the interior of a residential property or dwelling unit to:

wear personal protective equipment, including a non-medical grade face mask that covers the nose and mouth; and

adhere to social distancing requirements recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clark County Department of Public Health.

The full text of all City emergency orders can be viewed online at www.cityofvancouver.us/coronavirus.

