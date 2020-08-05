City of Vancouver extends Covid-19 emergency order for landlords

Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes issued Emergency order No. 2020-16, extending the duration of Emergency Order No. 2020-09 through Oct. 15, 2020. The order requires all landlords, or their agent(s), who enter the interior of a residential property or dwelling unit to:

  • wear personal protective equipment, including a non-medical grade face mask that covers the nose and mouth; and
  • adhere to social distancing requirements recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clark County Department of Public Health.

The full text of all City emergency orders can be viewed online at www.cityofvancouver.us/coronavirus.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.