City of Vancouver asks community to weigh in on web redesign

The City of Vancouver is developing a new website designed to enhance the user experience, making it easier to understand, navigate and find information.

To help inform the design of the future site, the City is asking community members and those who use the website to take a short, anonymous user experience survey they launched this week. A survey invitation also appears as a pop-up when visiting the City’s homepage.

“The City’s website is more than a decade old, and it shows,” said Communications Director Laura Shepard. “Between changes in technology and evolving public expectations around accessing information, a redesign of the City’s website is long overdue.”

On average the website has about 5,000 visits per day and 600,000+ page views per month. It is an important tool for the public to find information, do business with the City or get involved.

“Over a recent six-month period our website had more than 3.5 million page views,” said Shepard. “It is important that we hear from the public to understand what they value in a municipal website to ensure we can provide an accessible, user-friendly experience.”

The new site is expected to go live in 2023.