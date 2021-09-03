City of Ridgefield launches community experience survey

The City of Ridgefield is conducting a survey about your experiences in the Ridgefield community. The purpose of this study is to gather information that will identify strengths, challenges and barriers related to welcoming and bringing together the unique ideas of all people. The city’s goal is to obtain the perspectives of people from varying backgrounds and experiences, and to respectfully hear them so every individual feels a sense of belonging. The results of this survey will be presented to City Council at a public meeting.

These survey questions were created by experts at Polco, an online community engagement polling platform. Using this platform will allow the city to compare results to other communities across the nation. Anyone is welcome to complete this survey, whether you live in Ridgefield or not, but they do ask that you limit your responses to experiences in the City of Ridgefield.

“Ridgefield is known and loved for our welcoming and supportive community. By identifying our strengths and challenges, we can take steps to continue to be a community where everyone feels welcome, listened to and proud to call Ridgefield home” said Mayor Don Stose.

To participate in the survey, visit https://polco.us/sknadh between Sept. 3 and Oct. 8. Your answers will be completely confidential and survey results, including demographics, will be reported in group form only. A paper survey is available by request at Ridgefield City Hall, 230 Pioneer St. For more information, contact the City of Ridgefield at 360-887-3557 or lee.knotterus@ridgefieldwa.us.

