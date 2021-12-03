City of Battle Ground seeking input for plan to improve non-motorized transportation system

The City of Battle Ground is developing an action plan to enhance non-motorized transportation options within the city.

Initial work involves identifying gaps and barriers in the non-motorized transportation system such as sidewalks, pathways, trails, and bike lanes or other shared modes of travel.

The City is seeking input from community members about gaps and barriers they may encounter when walking, rolling, running, biking, or using any other form of non-motorized travel within the city. An online survey and map that allows users to pinpoint areas where gaps and or barriers exist is available online at https://bit.ly/battlegroundNMAP through Dec. 12.

Survey input along with input from community stakeholders will inform preliminary recommendations for a draft Non-Motorized Action Plan that will be made available to the public for review and further comment.

Your participation is encouraged and appreciated as the City works to plan for improved transportation systems to serve the Battle Ground community.

Comments

comments