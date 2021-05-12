City of Battle Ground residents invited to provide feedback on draft Housing Action Plan

The City of Battle Ground is inviting community members to review and provide comment on the city’s draft Housing Action Plan.

The plan was developed between October 2020 and April 2021 with the expertise and guidance of an advisory committee, interviews with stakeholders, a developer forum and a community wide survey to assess housing needs. More than 370 community members participated in the survey which shaped Battle Ground’s Housing Needs Assessment, an important first step in developing the Housing Action Plan.

The Housing Action Plan includes an overview of housing needs, current supply and development trends, existing housing policies and programs, and defines strategies that promote greater housing diversity, affordability and access to opportunity for residents of all income levels. State law requires that cities plan for growth as allocated by the state’s Growth Management Act; input from local communities can influence what that growth will look like for future generations.

Community members are encouraged to view the city’s draft Housing Action Plan and provide comment on policy strategies via an online open house available through May 21. Those who prefer to participate in an alternative, hard-copy format may contact the city at 360-342-5047 or by email at ComDev.Info@cityofbg.org.

The Housing Action Plan, along with other long-range plans, will supplement the city’s next 20-year Comprehensive Plan update. To view the current Comprehensive Plan and learn more about long-range planning in the City of Battle Ground, visit www.cityofbg.org/149/Long-Range-Planning.

