City looks to fill Lodging Tax Advisory Committee vacancies

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants for two volunteer positions on the City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

The committee is a volunteer body that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about how revenue from a 4 percent lodging tax on hotel, motel or bed and breakfast stays is spent.

Last year, the committee awarded more than $1 million in lodging tax revenue grants to local projects and events that increase tourism within the city.

Eligible applicants must be an employee or board member from an arts, tourism, cultural or community organization that is eligible to receive lodging tax funding.

Committee members serve two-year terms and meet 4-6 times per year.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards.

Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

For more information about the committee, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ltac.

