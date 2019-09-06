City launches new online community engagement tool

The City of Vancouver has launched a new online community engagement tool, www.BeHeardVancouver.org. Be Heard Vancouver serves as a central community engagement hub for the City, where you can:

Learn about all the active City projects, plans and initiatives

Submit feedback and ideas

Fill out online surveys & polls

View and engage with other people’s feedback

Ask questions‌

Be Heard Vancouver will not replace existing face-to-face engagement opportunities, like City Council meetings and public open houses. The projects, plans and initiatives on the Be Heard Vancouver site will be updated regularly‌. Right now, the City is seeking community input on four different projects, plans or initiatives:

A Stronger Vancouver (survey closes Sept. 15)

Westside Bike Mobility Project

Vancouver’s new Public Art Plan

Main Street Appearance Project‌

