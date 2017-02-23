City of Battle Ground to host informational session for S. Parkway improvements

The City of Battle Ground issued the following press release on Thursday:

On Tuesday, February 28, from 5:30 — 7 pm, the city of Battle Ground will host an informational open house for the South Parkway Improvement Project. The open house will take place in Suite 148 in Battle Ground City Hall located at 109 SW 1st Street.

City staff, as well as a representative from project contractor Tapani, Inc., will be on hand to discuss the scope of the work, construction schedule, impacts on travel, and to respond to any questions or comments.

The $5.6 million project addresses two distinct sections of South Parkway. Section A, between Eaton and Rasmussen, requires complete reconstruction to remove its failing base. The completed project will feature sidewalks, ADA ramp upgrades, planter strips, bike lanes, lighting, a travel lane in each direction and a center left-turn lane. Construction activities will include an upgrade to the water and sewer utility infrastructure.

For Section B of the project, between Main Street and Rasmussen, a process referred to as “mill and fill” will be used in which the top several inches of asphalt is removed before adding a new layer. Sidewalk ADA ramps will be upgraded as well as some utilities infrastructure.

Principal funding for the project comes from a WA State Transportation Improvement Board grant of $3.9 million. $65,000 of Battle Ground Transportation Benefit District TBD funding (citizen-paid vehicle tab fees) is being used as a match to leverage an additional TIB grant of $366,000. Project funding is further supplemented by City of Battle Ground Traffic Impact Fees and utility funds.

Detailed information and updates are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbg.org/s-parkway and on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofBGWA.

Comments

comments