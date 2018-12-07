Christmas Ships viewing at Terminal 1 set for Dec. 20

Join the Port of Vancouver USA on Dec. 20 for the fourth annual Christmas Ships viewing event.

This free event begins at 6 p.m. in the Warehouse ’23 Event Space at 100 Columbia Street, Vancouver. It features live music, food and drink, family friendly fun and, of course, the Christmas Ships, estimated to arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Activities at this year’s event include:

Holiday classics by the Vancouver Community Concert Band

Face painting, balloon creations and temporary holiday tattoos

Free children’s books from the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation and port tenants NuStar Energy L.P., Food Express Inc. and Vanport Trucking

Warm beverages and cookies

Warehouse ’23 gourmet macaroni and cheese for purchase

Cash bar for those 21 and over

New this year! Special illuminated LED holiday light performances

The port’s waterfront project team will also be on hand to share the latest work to redevelop historic Terminal 1, including preferred designs for the overall development and the proposed public marketplace.

The Port of Vancouver has held a free Christmas Ships viewing event at Terminal 1 since the Red Lion Hotel Vancouver at the Quay and The Quay Restaurant closed their doors in 2015. The event grows every year and is becoming a holiday tradition as one of the few free, indoor viewing events along the Columbia River.

For information about port projects, events and more, visit www.portvanusa.com.

