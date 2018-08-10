Chelatchie Crossing announces summer concerts

Chelatchie Crossing Smokehouse and Saloon is proud to host their first summer concert series at The Cedars on Salmon Creek. Three concerts are planned for Wednesday evenings in August.

Dates are August 15, 22 and 29. Proceeds from all concerts will go to the Cascadia Technical Academy Foundation. Gates open at 5 p.m., entertainers start at 6:30 p.m. and the entrance fee is $5. No outside food or beverage. Food and beverage will be available to purchase. Low profile lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Open to all ages.

VIP tables, which seat 10 guests, are available on the patio with a bird’s-eye view of the stage. For more information and how to reserve the VIP tables, please contact Dennis Kampe at dennis.kampe@evergreenps.org or (360) 635-1920.

The Aug. 15 concert will feature Flexor T. Flexor T is described as a hot country variety band and was nominated for the 2012 Portland Music Awards.

The Aug. 22 show will feature the Nu Wavers. The Nu wavers have been described as “the best party band in Portland” by author and Emmy award-winning journalist Sheila Hamilton. All five band members have distinct vocals and they play a variety of songs from the pop culture.

The Aug. 29 event will feature My Happy Pill. My Happy Pill is the premier dance band in the Portland Metro area.

Chelatchie Crossing Smokehouse and Saloon is Clark County’s newest updated restaurant and event center located at The Cedars on Salmon Creek. The Cedars is a remodeled 18-hole golf course with iconic views of century old cedar trees and a turn-of-the-century railroad trestle crossing the Salmon Creek. There is indoor event space for up to 140 guests and outdoor space for up to 500. There is a spacious patio for sipping one of 16 craft beers and ciders, hand-crafted vintage cocktails or a wine from the ever-growing and expanding wine list. Signature dishes including smoked meatloaf, smoked prime rib brisket, ribs and chicken.

Cascadia Technical Academy Foundation is a cooperative career and technical learning experience created in partnership with ten school districts in Southwest Washington. Started in 1983 as the Clark County Skills Center, Cascadia Tech Academy offers career and technical education, where jobs are in high-demand and pay well. High school juniors and seniors can earn college credits as well as certifications and licenses specific to their program areas. CTA serves over 29 high schools, private schools and home schools in Clark County. Every year more than 1,100 students choose CTA to improve their earning potential through advanced career or technical training.

