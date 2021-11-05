Charter Review Commission schedules town hall sessions for 2022 proposed amendments

The Clark County Charter Review Commission has scheduled two town hall sessions to discuss proposed amendments to the county charter for consideration of placing onto the 2022 general election ballot.

The virtual town hall meetings will be held on WebEx and are anticipated to last approximately one hour. The starting times are as follows:

5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 Call-in instructions: 1.408.418.9388 Access code: 2489 345 4505 Online instructions: Login here using the password jhTHePvd425

11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 Dial: 1.408.418.9388 Access code: 2494 249 3978 Password: 4cxBS7MC8s6



Charter Review Commissioners will present information on potential changes to the county’s charter and seek feedback from town hall participants. Anyone wishing to provide written comment to the commission may do so via the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/county-manager/meetings-agendas-archives.

Proposed amendment subjects include ranked choice voting, charter preamble, County Council/Executive Elected Officials’ consultation prior to appointing a new county manager, council vacancy appointment and initiatives and referendum.

The Charter Review Commission is tasked with reviewing the county’s home rule charter approved by voters in November 2014.

Information on the Charter Review Commission can be found on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/county-manager/charter-review-commission-overview.

Comments

comments