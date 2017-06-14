Chamber distributes L&I Retro Rating Program refund checks

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) has distributed refund checks to local businesses totaling more than $750,000 through the L&I Retro Rating Program. The program allows businesses to earn a partial refund of their workers’ compensation premiums if they successfully reduce workplace injuries and lower associated claim costs.

According to the chamber, the GVCC had the best performing Manufacturers Retro program in the state, with participants receiving a refund 22 percent higher than any other manufacturing group in Washington.

The chamber has 55 businesses enrolled in the L&I Retro Program for Manufacturers and has two additional L&I programs for Medical Offices and Retail/Administrative businesses.

Businesses interested in joining one of the Retro programs are asked to contact Scott Croucher, program administrator, at scott@croucherconsulting.com.

