Capacity Commercial Group facilitates big move for CalPortland as they relocate to Vancouver

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Capacity Commercial Group LLC has represented Watumull Properties Corp in the lease for CalPortland’s relocation of their Oregon/SW Washington Materials Division Office from Portland to a 9,274-square-foot office at 703 Broadway, a premier seven-story, Class A office building in downtown Vancouver, Wash. The addition of this newest tenant increased the occupancy of the building to 100%, and all parties are extremely happy with this new relationship.

“We are thrilled to welcome CalPortland into downtown Vancouver adding to our robust office community,” said Tamara J. Fuller, CCIM, senior vice president at Capacity Commercial Group.

“We’re seeing more companies recognize the pro-business environment and livability of downtown Vancouver,” said Eric Anderson, vice president at Capacity Commercial Group. “We look forward to seeing more great companies like CalPortland come to Vancouver.”

Doug Anderson, vice president general manager at CalPortland said, “We are very excited to move our local corporate office to the thriving Vancouver downtown sector.”

Andrew Wilk and Associates, LLC, represented CalPortland in this transaction.

“I think it’s a testament to the strength of the Vancouver market that this lease was negotiated and signed in 2020,” said Jared Watumull, vice president of Watumull Properties, “We are excited to welcome CalPortland to our portfolio, and we remain bullish on Vancouver.”

