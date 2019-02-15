Camas qualifies for Top 6 Towns in competition

The city of Camas has qualified for the Top 6 Towns in the Small Business Revolution Main Street competition and is in the running for a $500,000 investment, a starring role on a Hulu TV series and life-changing makeovers to local businesses. Typically only six towns are chosen, but this year they threw in a twist and chose six towns. Camas is the only town on the West Coast chosen in this competition and with a win, would be the first West Coast town in this acclaimed series.



The winner among the six remaining towns will be determined by a public vote – and the voting period is open now for a week. Camasonians, local businesses and advocates are calling on everyone who loves Camas to cast their vote on the Small Business Revolution website (www.smallbusinessrevolution.org) once per day per email. In addition, people can spread the word via social media using the hashtag #MyCamas, and you can see more about the #MyCamas movement at www.mycamas.net.

Camas has overcome long odds to get into the Top 6 Towns, having been one of more than 12,000 towns from across the country to submit nominations for the competition. With voting underway, the community accumulating the most votes will receive a $500,000 investment, which includes assistance and transformation of six small businesses — all of which will be filmed on location in Camas as part of an eight-part original Hulu TV series hosted by Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman.



“We are beside ourselves with excitement to be in the Top 6,” said Carrie Schulstad, executive director for the Downtown Camas Association. “This is an incredible opportunity for all of us here in Camas to receive not just funding, but national exposure along with advice and mentorship from nationally-renowned marketers. Cities that have previously been featured on the show have said it’s been transformational for them, and we couldn’t be more excited to be in the running to be part of this incredible project.”

