C-TRAN takes you to Summer’s Best Party for free

The Clark County Fair is back in 2022, and C-TRAN will again provide free shuttle service to this year’s fair. Shuttles will start running at noon each day of the fair, which kicks off Friday, Aug. 5, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 15. Buses will take riders directly to the fairgrounds’ east entrance from six locations: Vancouver Mall, 99th Street Transit Center, Fisher’s Landing Transit Center, La Center Park & Ride, Ridgefield Park & Ride, and Battle Ground (on Fairgrounds Avenue, just east of the Battle Ground Community Center).

In addition to free service, anyone who rides a shuttle can receive a coupon for $1 off fair admission at the gate.

C-TRAN is proud to partner with three local sponsors for this year’s Clark County Fair service: People’s Community Credit Union, the Port of Vancouver USA and ilani.

This year’s service will also include free early-bird shuttles to the fair’s annual opening day pancake breakfast on Friday, Aug. 5. Buses will leave beginning at 8 a.m. from Fisher’s Landing, Vancouver Mall and 99th Street transit centers; 8:30 a.m. from Battle Ground and La Center; and 8:40 a.m. from Ridgefield. Morning shuttles will continue operating until approximately 11:30 a.m., depending on location. Regular shuttle service to the fair will begin at noon and continue past 11 p.m. each day. Full shuttle schedules are available online at www.c-tran.com/fair.

C-TRAN is a long-time partner of the Clark County Fair, and there will be staff on hand at their bus booth throughout the 10-day event. Visitors are encouraged to stop by for special giveaways and information, or just to say hello.