Businesses, trades connect with next generation at Youth Employment Summit

As the sound of hammering filled the Clark County Event Center, some 60 businesses, trade organizations and apprenticeship programs connected with more than 400 high school juniors, seniors and young adults ages 16-24 at the third annual Youth Employment Summit (Y.E.S.) on March 19.

The career exploration fair and first jobs hiring event introduced young adults to local companies in our region’s high-growth, high-demand industries to help them make decisions about their future education, training and work.

As many industries face potential labor shortages due to Baby Boomer retirements, they are increasingly participating in events that enable them to engage with their future workforce, build awareness of their company and promote job opportunities.

Businesses and trade organizations provided hands-on learning activities, allowing students to try out tools of the trades, healthcare simulation manikins and construction equipment, among other activities. During mock interviews, arranged by Partners in Careers, students practiced answering questions. A variety of companies hired for first jobs.

Led by Workforce Southwest Washington, the Youth Employment Summit is a collaboration of Partners in Careers, WorkSource, Columbia River Economic Development Council, Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, SW WA Stem Network, nConnect, Lakeside Industries, LiUNA, Goodwill, Northwest Laborers-Employers Training Trust Fund and the District Council of Laborers.

#YES2019 sponsors were Yaculta Companies, Washington & Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers, Partners in Careers, Columbia Machine, PeaceHealth, General Sheet Metal, Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local No. 1 Oregon & SW WA, and the WA State Department of Transportation.

For sponsorship opportunities and information about participating in #YES2020, contact Darcy Hoffman, Director of Business Services, at dhoffman@workforcesw.org or 360-608-4949.

