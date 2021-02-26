Burgerville launches digital, real-time curbside pickup at all locations

Burgerville has launched a digital tool in all 40 locations allowing customers ordering via the app to share their location so that when they arrive, customers can bring their meal right out.

“The response from customers has been amazing,” said Stacey Chapman, director of marketing at Burgerville. “Some customers have told us that it was so seamless, they barely had to stop the car when they arrived. They pulled into the parking lot, and a Burgerville team member was walking out the door with their food.”

Burgerville has invested in a number of technology solutions in recent years including online ordering, ordering via the BV App (available at the App Store or from Google Play), delivery via DoorDash, and LocalVille, a new loyalty rewards system for frequent customers. For their curbside pickup solution, they are partnering with FlyBuy Pickup to create a smooth experience.

Here’s how FlyBuy Pickup works:

The customer places an order for pickup online at burgerville.com or through the BV app. The customer receives a text from Burgerville initiating the FlyBuy app download. When the customer leaves for Burgerville, they tap, “I’m on my way.” Staff is alerted that the customer is on the way and an accurate arrival time is displayed on the FlyBuy Dashboard. Staff receives location updates including arrival at the restaurant and when the customer or delivery driver has parked in the curbside zone. The staff meets the customer or delivery driver at their car immediately upon arrival.

After launching FlyBuy, customer wait times are significantly lower, and Burgerville’s loyalty program is thriving.

FlyBuy also makes it easier for staff to fulfill curbside pickup orders. “FlyBuy helps our staff do what they do best: serve our delicious food to the customer right when they arrive, with no wait.”

