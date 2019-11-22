Burgerville debuts hyperlocal No. 6 Burger

Debuting this month at 10 Burgerville locations in Southwest Washington and Oregon as well as its first food cart opening in Portland, the new “No. 6 Burger,” is named after carbon on the elemental table. The burger features hyper local ingredients, including:

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef from Carman Ranch in Wallowa County.

Buns from Portland’s Grand Central Bakery made from flours stone milled at Camas Country Mill, the first mill to operate in the Willamette Valley in 80 years. Smalls Family Farm in Walla Walla grows wheat for the bun’s white flour.

Cheddar from Face Rock Creamery, an independent company reviving small-batch cheesemaking with milk produced by grass-fed cows on the Oregon Coast.

Clark County restaurants carrying the No. 6 are Camas, Fisher’s Landing, Hazel Dell and Salmon Creek.

