Building industry endorses candidate John Blom for Vancouver City Council

The Building Industry Group (BIG), a non-partisan Political Action Committee of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Clark County, has announced their endorsement of City Council candidate John Blom (City of Vancouver, Position 1).

Blom has extensive experience in serving the community. He’s currently on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Washington and the Historic Trust, as well as a participant in the Clark County Housing Options Study. In the past, Blom served on the Clark County Council, Clark County Planning Commission, C-Tran Board of Directors, the Board of Directors for the Columbia River Mental Health Services and has supported a multitude of other organizations throughout the county.

Jamie Howsley (chair of the BIG) states, “John Blom has an impressive resume of community involvement and elected experience. He is a true supporter of Clark County and would be a great addition to the Vancouver City Council.”

The 2021 Primary & Special Election is on August 3. If you need to register to vote, change your name/signature/address or find a ballot drop box, visit www.clark.wa.gov/elections or call the Clark County Elections Office at 564-397-2345.

