Building Futures Foundation seeks scholarship and tool grant applicants

The Building Futures Foundation (the 501c3 charitable arm of the Building Industry Association of Clark County) is seeking applicants for scholarships and tool grants. The deadline to apply is May 1.

Scholarship applicants should be Clark County residents pursuing education for a career within or directly related to the building industry. Scholarships are awarded to support those attending a college, university, and/or a trade/technical school. Tool grants are awarded to first year and second-year electrician apprentices enrolled at the Construction Industry Training Council.

Full details on how to apply for the scholarship and tool grant can be found online at http://biaofclarkcounty.org/community/building-futures-foundation/. Questions should be directed to Andrea Smith, andrea@biaofclarkcounty.org or 360-694-0933.

