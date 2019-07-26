Building Futures Foundation awards $17,000 in scholarships & grants

The Building Futures Foundation awarded nine students with academic scholarships and six electrical apprentices with tool grants at the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Clark County’s June dinner meeting on June 13. This marks the first time the program has expanded to include candidates pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

Made possible by a partnership with the Construction Industry Training Council of Washington (CITC), electrical apprentices were invited to apply for $500 Tool Grants.

“It has been a long-time goal of the Foundation to create an avenue for supporting skilled trades people who are the life blood of our industry. We are so pleased with this opportunity to partner with CITC and are eager to increase our impact next year,” said Avaly Scarpelli, executive director for both the Building Futures Foundation and the BIA.

The inaugural group of Tool Grant recipients include:

Austin Moburg

Jose Mora

Rio Koford

Ryan Hurley

Tad Catlin

Tanner Greene

In addition to Tool Grants, the Building Futures Foundation continues to support students in Clark County who are pursuing a professional career in the building industry. The 2019 scholarship recipients are:

Alex Tetz

Alicia Wallingford

Bo Brabec

Ellie Josephson

Eli Loudenback

James Carmona

Kyle Brabec

Marissa Hunter

Michael Cline

The Building Futures Foundation, a nonprofit extension of the BIA, has promoted education, student scholarships and environmentally sensitive building practices in the construction industry since 2002.

Comments

comments