Building and Fire Code Commission volunteer sought

The City of Vancouver is seeking a volunteer interested in serving on its Building and Fire Code Commission (BFCC). Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

The BFCC is a volunteer commission of at least five members that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about changes to, or adoption of, city building and fire codes. Commission duties include:

Conduct public meetings as needed to complete commission business

Investigate building code, fire code and construction-related issues

Recommend construction and fire prevention regulations related to Title 16 and 17 of the Vancouver Municipal Code

Review all proposed new codes or changes to existing building and fire code and make recommendations to Vancouver City Council prior to its action

Hear and resolve disputes related to building and fire code

The BFCC is “on call” and meets as needed, with one mandatory meeting per year. The current vacancy is for a six-year, full-term position expiring in 2026.

City residency is not a requirement to serve. Preference will be given to applicants with background or experience in the building or fire development and/or construction industry. Applicants must also be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The open position is currently held by an individual whose term is expiring and they may reapply. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any qualifying applicants.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards, or contact the Boards and Commission Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8600. For more information about the city’s Building and Fire Code Commission, including past meeting’s agenda and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/bfc .

