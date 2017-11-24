Bridger Steel chooses to expand operations at Port of Kalama

Bridger Steel Inc., a premier metal manufacturer of panel systems for roofing, siding and interior applications, has signed a lease with the Port of Kalama for 30,000 square feet of office and warehouse space and another 10,000-square-foot covered area for loading trucks.

Bridger, which is the first tenant in the Port’s new 110,000-square-foot industrial building, will provide many of its own manufactured metal materials for the new building at the Kalama River Industrial Park and expects to break ground in December.

Bridger Steel, which is expected to open its Kalama facility in the summer of 2018, joins a growing number of industries and businesses who have found the Port of Kalama an ideal location to grow their businesses. The Port boasts a state-of-the-art Industrial Park with buildings ideal for manufacturing, technology, storage and many other industry sectors. Sixteen acres of public riverfront parks stand out as popular recreational destinations for both locals and tourists. Port officials cite several advantages for businesses like Bridger Steel to expand operations in Kalama including: No state corporate or personal income taxes; collaborative, business-friendly environment; affordable/competitive rates; accessibility to all modes of transportation; quality buildings, land on river/rail/Interstate; quality of life, slow-paced, beautiful, quiet, hometown feel; and proximity to international airport at PDX – just 30 minutes away.

