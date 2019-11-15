BPA awarded for money-saving initiatives

The Bonneville Power Administration saved Northwest electric ratepayers nearly $3 million in 2018, and the agency projects even more savings in 2019. The agency’s sustainability efforts – from recycling transmission conductor and tower parts to auctioning off used equipment – have won national awards, including a 2018 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Federal Green Challenge Materials Management Award. The EPA is honoring BPA again in 2019 for its outstanding sustainability efforts and care for the environment.

