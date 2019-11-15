BPA awarded for money-saving initiatives

The Bonneville Power Administration saved Northwest electric ratepayers nearly $3 million in 2018, and the agency projects even more savings in 2019. The agency’s sustainability efforts – from recycling transmission conductor and tower parts to auctioning off used equipment – have won national awards, including a 2018 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Federal Green Challenge Materials Management Award. The EPA is honoring BPA again in 2019 for its outstanding sustainability efforts and care for the environment.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.