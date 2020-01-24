Boardroom Breakfast will feature John Bork of WellHaven Pet Health

The Vancouver Business Journal’s Boardroom Breakfast Series will kick off 2020 on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30-9 a.m., at the Red Cross Building on the Fort Vancouver Historic Site. The featured CEO will be WellHaven Pet Health Founder and CEO John Bork.

Bork, 49, founded WellHaven in July of 2017. Today, he oversees the strategic direction of the Vancouver-based $50 million veterinary health practice with roughly 750 employees in nearly 50 hospitals across the U.S. Over the next two years, WellHaven is expected to grow its hospital network to include more than 150 veterinary practices. Due to this growth and success, WellHaven has been awarded Start Up of the Year from the Vancouver Business Journal and the Start Up to Watch award from the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

After studying business management at the University of Minnesota, Bork lived in a number of states, building a variety of businesses. In 1999, he joined a small startup business called VetSmart. At that time, VetSmart had a handful of veterinary hospitals and was looking for a leader to help them launch across the country. Bork became that leader by leading their business, international development, real estate and construction. For 18 years, Bork helped grow VetSmart (now Banfield Pet Hospital) into the largest veterinary group in the world. Before leaving Banfield in 2017, Bork was the vice president of operations and was responsible for more than 1,000 veterinary hospitals and nearly $1.5 billion in revenue.

Learn more about Bork and WellHaven Pet Health by attending the Feb. 5 Boardroom Breakfast event. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.vbjusa.com/boardroom-breakfast-series/. Ticket price includes a breakfast buffet provided by students from the Northwest Culinary Institute.

Comments

comments