Join City of Vancouver Development Review Division Manager Jason Nortz, and Building Official Sree Thirungari for a discussion of the current Vancouver permitting process and practices and to for a comprehensive question and answer session. The Zoom webinar will be on Aug. 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visit Inspections & Permitting in the Time of Covid featuring the City of Vancouver • BIA to register.

