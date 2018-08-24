BIA honors award winners

The evening of Aug. 16, the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recognized 16 member companies with Building Excellence Awards for outstanding projects completed between July 2017 and June 2018.

Entries for the Building Excellence Awards are judged on quality craftsmanship, unique design features, company safety record, usage of BIA subcontractors & suppliers and completion of project on time and on budget.

“The Building Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding work by BIA members in residential new construction and remodeling. It’s rewarding to see so many noteworthy projects in all price ranges across Southwest Washington,” said BIA Executive Director Avaly Scarpelli. “We are pleased to expand the awards program this year to include an NGBS award honoring a member who is building voluntarily to the National Green Building Standard.”

The winners in numerous categories included Creekside Homes; “The Birch” by Pacific Lifestyle Homes; “Meinig Residence” by A.C.T. Builders, LLC; “Dufort Residence” by Brabec Homes; “The Whitby” by Generation Homes NW; “Crisp Residence” by ReNew Creations, LLC; “Senn Residence” by A.C.T. Builders, LLC; “Klineline” by Boulevard Homes NW; “Blackbird” by Tieton Homes; “Villas at Meadows Springs” by Millar Construction; “Elzingre Residence” by Carrie McCampbell Design; “Popp Residence” by A.C.T. Builders, LLC; “Jones Residence” by A.C.T. Builders, LLC; ReNew Creations, LLC; “Brasure Residence” by Design Doctors; and Glavin Homes.

Winners of awards voted on by attendees of the NW Natural New Homes Tour presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage and the NW Natural Chef, Hop & Vine event were also honored at the Aug. 16 dinner meeting. The New Homes Tour was held during the first two weekends of June and featured 21 homes by 13 BIA builders. The popular Chef, Hop & Vine kick-off night featured area chefs paired with local breweries and wineries at seven homes on the tour.

Comments

comments