BIA awards bestowed, new officers installed

BIA President Aaron Marvin recognized a number of BIA members with President’s Awards on Nov. 16 at the Heathman Lodge during the BIA’s final dinner meeting of 2017. These individuals and businesses were recognized for their service to the organization and the building industry this year.

Builder of the Year – Generation Homes Northwest; Remodeler of the Year – Dave Myllymaki, ReNew Creations; Volunteer of the Year – Aaron Marvin, CAPS, CGP, CGB, CGR, A.C.T. Builders, LLC; Industry Advocate of the Year – Jeff Wriston, Kingston Homes; Outstanding Team Spirit – David Millar, Millar Construction; Associate Member of the Year – Riverview Community Bank; Supplier Member of the Year – NW Natural; Subcontractor Member of the Year – DeWils Industries; Outstanding Service Award – Dawn Bell, HomeStreet Bank; Outstanding Service Award – John Bishop, ProBuild.

Before the honorees were recognized, Kevin Russell, first vice president of the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW), officiated over the installation of the BIA’s officers for 2018. The 2018 BIA Officers are as follows: President – Aaron Marvin CAPS, CGP, CGB, A.C.T. Builders LLC; Vice President – Tony Curtis, Current Home Technologies; Vice President Secretary – Michael Shanaberger, Copper Creek Homes; Vice President Treasurer – Paul McGraw, ServPro; Vice President Associate – Sheri Hunzeker, WFG Title; Immediate Past President – Tracy Doriot, Doriot Construction

