The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) is excited to announce the home show award recipients for three home shows: Summer New Homes Tour presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage, Fall NW Natural New Homes Tour and Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour. The Virtual Awards Ceremony can be found online at http://biaofclarkcounty.org/press/bia-announces-home-show-award-recipients/.

The Summer New Homes Tour was held during the final two weekends of July and featured 19 homes built by 14 BIA builders. The Fall NW Natural New Homes Tour was held during the first two weekends of October and featured 11 new homes built by 11 different builders. The Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour was completely virtual this year, offering video tours and interviews of 9 remodeling projects throughout Clark County. Award recipients were chosen by the votes cast by the attendees of the events.

Summer New Homes Tour Honorees:

$500,000 & Under, Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show: Cedars Construction – Pioneer East Ridgefield

$500,000 – $750,000, Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show: Home Builders NW – Lincoln Neighborhood

$750,000 & Above, Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show: Affinity Homes – Dawson’s Ridge, “The Newcomer”

Fall NW Natural New Homes Tour Honorees:

$599,999 & Under, Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show: Krippner Homes NW – Union Ridge Ranch

$600,000 & Above, Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan and Best of Show: Affinity Homes – Dawson’s Ridge, “The Monarca”

Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour Honorees:

Best Kitchen: Kashas Design Build, “Rutgers Residence”

Best Master Bath, Best Transformation, Favorite Project: Bridge City Contracting, “Nazario Residence”

Favorite Feature (Smart Bidet): Bridge City Contracting, “Nazario Residence”

Dave Myllymaki, BIA’s president said: “The award recipients for all three home shows represent some of the best builders and remodelers in Clark County. We are proud of the quality homes that our members create, and I would like to remind people to think of BIA members first on your next project.”

