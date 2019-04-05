Best Western Hotels and Resorts opens new hotel at Fisher’s Landing

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently announced the opening of its newest upscale property, Best Western Premier Hotel at Fisher’s Landing. The newly constructed hotel opened its doors to guests as a Best Western Premier property.

The Best Western Premier Hotel at Fisher’s Landing offers a contemporary and modern design featuring bright gemstone tones throughout the hotel. The décor is delicately balanced with cozy touches that create a comfortable yet luxurious escape. Featuring 132 standard rooms and 23 well-appointed suites, all guest rooms offer style and comfort with premium in-room amenities.

The community is invited to take a tour of the new hotel at the Grand Opening event on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1500 SE 167th Ave., Vancouver.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.