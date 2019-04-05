Best Western Hotels and Resorts opens new hotel at Fisher’s Landing

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently announced the opening of its newest upscale property, Best Western Premier Hotel at Fisher’s Landing. The newly constructed hotel opened its doors to guests as a Best Western Premier property.

The Best Western Premier Hotel at Fisher’s Landing offers a contemporary and modern design featuring bright gemstone tones throughout the hotel. The décor is delicately balanced with cozy touches that create a comfortable yet luxurious escape. Featuring 132 standard rooms and 23 well-appointed suites, all guest rooms offer style and comfort with premium in-room amenities.

The community is invited to take a tour of the new hotel at the Grand Opening event on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1500 SE 167th Ave., Vancouver.

