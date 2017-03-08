Beaches Restaurant hosting fundraiser for the Parks Foundation of Clark County today

Beaches Restaurant is hosting a cash back day for the Parks Foundation of Clark County all day today (Wednesday, March 8) at both of their Vancouver and Portland locations.

When diners inform their server that they wish to support the foundation, 50 percent of their bill will go toward the fundraiser.

The mission of the Parks Foundation of Clark County is to raise funds through public and private partnerships in support of a vibrant network of parks, trails and recreation programs in Clark County.

