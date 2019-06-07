BBSI announces retirement of Greg Vaughn, COO of corporate operations

Vancouver-based Barrett Business Services, Inc. announced the upcoming retirement of Gregory Vaughn, chief operating officer of corporate operations, effective June 30, 2019.

Vaughn joined BBSI in 1997 having started his career with McDonnell Douglass, and later Price Waterhouse Coopers. He became chief administrative officer in February of 2012, and in May of 2014 was named chief operating officer for corporate operations.

BBSI’s executive leadership team, made up of Gerald Blotz, COO-field operations, Heather Gould, CSO, and Gary Kramer, CFO, will assume ownership of the responsibilities formerly held by Vaughn.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.