Battle Ground firework sales applications due this month

Eligible non-profit organizations interested in obtaining a permit to sell fireworks in the City of Battle Ground this year must complete and submit a Fireworks Stand Lottery Application by Jan. 31. City regulations limit the number of fireworks stand permits issued to a maximum of five. In order to determine which five non-profit organizations may apply for a fireworks stand permit, a lottery is conducted. The city of Battle Ground requires that organizations who sell fireworks are service clubs, religious or charitable organizations, recognized by the state as a non-profit, that conduct business within the city and benefit the citizens of Battle Ground. The lottery application and further information is available online at www.cityofbg.org/717/Fireworks-Sales, by contacting the Community Development Department at 360-342-5047, or by emailing Fire Marshal Chris Drone at chris.drone@cityofbg.org.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.