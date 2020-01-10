Battle Ground firework sales applications due this month

Eligible non-profit organizations interested in obtaining a permit to sell fireworks in the City of Battle Ground this year must complete and submit a Fireworks Stand Lottery Application by Jan. 31. City regulations limit the number of fireworks stand permits issued to a maximum of five. In order to determine which five non-profit organizations may apply for a fireworks stand permit, a lottery is conducted. The city of Battle Ground requires that organizations who sell fireworks are service clubs, religious or charitable organizations, recognized by the state as a non-profit, that conduct business within the city and benefit the citizens of Battle Ground. The lottery application and further information is available online at www.cityofbg.org/717/Fireworks-Sales, by contacting the Community Development Department at 360-342-5047, or by emailing Fire Marshal Chris Drone at chris.drone@cityofbg.org.

