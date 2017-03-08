Battle Ground to commemorate start of South Parkway Improvement Project

Tapani Inc. began work this week on Battle Ground’s $5.6 million South Parkway Improvement Project.

The project includes a complete reconstruction of the South Parkway Avenue between Eaton and Rasmussen blvd. to remove and replace its failing base. The new road will feature sidewalks, planter strips, bike lanes, lighting, a travel lane in each direction and a center left-turn lane. Additionally, between Rasmussen blvd. and Main St., crews will grind down the first few inches of roadway and a new layer of asphalt will be laid.

The City will commemorate the beginning of construction with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Starting Grounds Church (203 South Parkway Avenue).

The public is invited to attend.

Comments

comments